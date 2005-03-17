dB Review: Radar Bros. - The Fallen Leaf Pages

Radar Bros. - The Fallen Leaf Pages

3.5/5 Paws

The only thing really noteworthy about this album is that Merge sent it to us, which means maybe they'll send us the new Spoon!!!!!!11!1!!!

Check out the cover story for a blurb about Los Angeles public transportation while you're around. As with all truly great things, they saved the best for last.

I sold some albums at Penny Lane today and received all of $5.75 for shiny new copies of Aqualung, Lovedrug, and M83's latest. At least now I can do laundry this week.