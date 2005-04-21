Drink Up, Baby

I can't front. I also had a dream that CMG fired me last night, that was bizarre. I got my own little staff page over there, so expect a straight-up top 10 mope-folk records coming pretty soon.

Also, I will be playing guitar for the first time in months tonight on the wonderful Mr. Greg Katz's radio show, starting at 10 PM Pacific time. Um, singing too. Listen in to UCLA Radio and make fun of me.

I bought a new copy of Hem - Rabbit Songs for $8 at Amoeba. It was actually in the used bin, complete with plastic wrap.