The Rob Gordon Shuffle: 4/18-4/24

You know that scene in Pootie Tang where Chris Rock is listening to the new Pootie joint on headphones at the radio station, and he starts freaking out and shouting "Pootie too good! Pootie too good!"? That's pretty much how I feel about Sufjan Stevens.

Um, you didn't get this (link removed) from me...

Considering I'm writing like 8 million reviews/articles this weekend and haven't listened to anything new, the Rob Gordon Shuffle will return to its regularly scheduled programming next week.

Instead, this is pretty fucking funny.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs and albums without any particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.