Free music bonanza

In honor of me having more work to do than I've ever imagined possible in all of my wildest dreams, here is a blog that links every mp3 posted on all of the major music blogs. Saves you the trouble of clicking through the 8 billion or so that are linked on all of those sidebars.

The Hype Machine

I stole this from Stereogum, by the way. Gratzi.

Underrated album of the day: The Thrills - Let's Bottle Bohemia. No, they don't sound like The Byrds any more. Yes, their songs are much tighter and energetic. No, they still sing about being depressed in California. Yes, they sing about being depressed in L.A., which is a lot more interesting than Santa Cruz. Seal of approval.