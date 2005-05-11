Prize-winning Journalism

The California College Media Association handed out their awards for the best college journalism in the state recently. The Daily Bruin crushed the competition (U$C included), and dB Magazine swept the Review category. My 2nd place review of U2's How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb was described as "unusually thoughtful" and "remarkably evenhanded." As Ali G would say, booyakasha!

---

You've already read Pitchfork's review of the new Spoon today, so you know that they, like SPIN magazine before them, compared "I Turn My Camera On" to "Emotional Rescue." Which, of course, was cribbed from the press release. Just so we're all clear on that.

I'm actually debating not seeing Spoon tomorrow night so I can stay home and study for my midterm. *Smacks forehead.* Either way, The Walkmen are playing on campus this Thursday.