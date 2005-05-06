Ryan Adams, Marry Me.

After being awake for just over 36 consecutive hours (17 of those consecutive hours having been spent on a completely horrendous, grade-determing project for a major I've already given up on), I think I've listened to Cold Roses in a row at least 4 times.

The entire thing is just ridiculous. It might be his best album ever. It's too early to tell. There are two subpar songs (disc 2's "Rosebud" and "Blossom") but other than that, all I can tell you is that I've already subjected myself to a good five hours of it today and I have no intention of stopping.

What's that? All content and no mp3s makes Jack a dull boy? Listen to Sweet Illusions (link removed), then stream the whole record on Ryan's official site. What a sweetheart.