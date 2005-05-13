The More You Know...

I'm listening to Gang Of Four's Entertainment and realized that they sound exactly like Bloc Party. Or, um, vice versa.

I had the same revelation regarding Mission Of Burma and Interpol in the car with Nathan over Spring Break.

I bought the Untitled 2-disc version of Almost Famous. Yeah, the one with the much longer Bootleg Cut, and as long as I'm making public displays of critical weakness, I bought Wet Hot American Summer too.

I'm seeing The One AM Radio and Montag tonight with Phil. I'll let you know how it goes.