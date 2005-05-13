The O.C. was on last night

I missed it, along with Irwin and The One AM Radio's sets at the Echo because we got very, very lost.

Be an indie yuppie and fill me in?

"I liked Alligator in 2001 when it was called The Constantines" Department: One of the best live acts in rock 'n' roll has a new album coming out in October. Celebrate with a track from their first album, courtesy of Subpop: Download "Arizona." Sub Pop has the most critic-friendly website there is, as well as being super-generous to L.A. college papers. Buy their records!