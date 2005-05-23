The Rob Gordon Shuffle: Whenever-Today

It's been a rough week. As usual. Greg said it better than I could:

Oh my god. That elliott smith bootleg is extraordinary. If he performed like that every night, he'd probably be remembered as one of the best live acts imaginable. And that's sad.

You guys really need to hear this. Elliott Smith, 6.02.98 Stockholm soundboard: Download (link removed).

Christopher O'Riley gets his Elliott bootlegs on Soulseek, so I'll refer you to SomeSongs - these torrents worked a few months ago, but it's been a while since they updated, so who knows. There's more on Sweetadeline, of course.

(As always with YSI's, let me know if it goes down and I'll refresh it.)



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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs and albums without any particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.