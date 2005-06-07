Ah, Stylus. And an mp3.

I need to spend less time on rock journalism and more time on not flunking out of school, but I just want to make the blogosphere aware that Coldplay, Sleater-Kinney, and Good Charlotte all have the same rating on on Stylus: B-, or 6/10. Reviewed by the same guy, no less. Quality control, guys?

Here's an A+ song: "Bare Bones And Branches" by Lewis & Clarke, courtesy of Summersteps Records. I interviewed Lou Rogai of L&C for CMG today, and he seems like a really nice guy. You will like him.