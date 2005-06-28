AOTY.

Wilderness gets a P'Fork best new music over this? SCHRIEBA PLEASE. Revolution In The Head is hosting a fantastic mp3. Download it. I'll be reviewing this sooner than later, so Heavenly/EMI UK, I guess feel free to send me a copy? (Please?)

Cokemachineglow.com's new design is up and running (and awesome) - scope it out, and read my Great Lake Swimmers review while you're at it. (I'll give away the ending: I liked it.) Newell dropped a great lead piece on Clap Your Hands Say Awesome as well, if you're up for some lengthy Lester Bangs-style rock journalism.

I interviewed Mr. Sufjan Stevens today, and found him intelligent, well-spoken, and sincere. I know you've all had it for quite some time, but the profoundly brilliant Illinois is still coming out a week from today - and more importantly, it's still only $10 on Asthmatic Kitty's website. I suggest you buy it. Dude's got another 48 albums to record, but he's got to eat sometime.