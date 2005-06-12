Counting The Days Down.

School's almost out. We'll celebrate every day from now until summer with a shot from the Dave Greenwald Indie Rock Autograph series. Starting with...

Can't have us posting without an mp3. This one is Colin doing the unreleased "Bandit Queen (link removed)" (click!) from a show at Schuba's Tavern on his last solo tour.

In case you missed them, I was all over the Cokemachine this week. There's a review of Lewis & Clarke's excellent Bare Bones And Branches, one for AK-MOMO's ethereal Return To N.Y., and an interview with Hrishikesh Hirway of The Rawking Refuses To Stop! favorites, The One AM Radio.