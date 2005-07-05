(Now you can play just about any traditional Jewish song on guitar!)

I/we/Indie Rock Peu'lah is cutting a record. Lots of them. I'll post the first track when I finish mixing it. After I learn how to mix.

Los Angeles is wonderful. I'm here for the next 7 hours or so, if you feel like giving me a call or a ride back to Malibu.

Ryan Adams is playing on August 16 and 17. If you want to go to the first show, let me know and we'll buy tix. Same goes for that Ben Folds/Rufus Wainwright show the week prior, and those four White Stripes shows.

Do I have any new music to offer you? Umm... I guess not. (Vanderslice, Fruit Bats, Wolf Parade, agghh! Coming soon!)

See ya next week.