...in the sand.

Ahem.

I'm still here. Promise. If you missed me:

Sufjan Stevens - Illinois review

Sufjan Stevens interview/concert preview

Fruit Bats - Spelled In Bones review

Cardinal - Cardinal review

Turns out a friend of a friend is the music editor over at the Daily Mediocre. (Sorry Libbs. There's still a rivalry.) And was at camp last night. And is interning at Billboard. "Whoa!" - Keanu.

I'm listening to the new Holopaw, Illogic's very excellent Celestial Clockwork, and finishing up the last couple episodes of Lost. Oh, and the new Mount Eerie, No Flashlight. Which is RIDICULOUS BEYOND BELIEF.

Call me and I'll be around.