BLAOW! How ya like me now?!

So, I'm redesigning. What do you think of the new logo, the new background, etc.? Gimme feedback (or fiction), because I (pretty obviously) don't know what I'm doing.

Self-promotion: Arthurfest preview!

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Here's my favorite Heatmiser song. Download: Antonio Carlos Jobim.

In case you don't know, Heatmiser were Elliott Smith's band while he was putting out his first couple solo albums. They have three full-lengths and one EP. This is from the second LP, Cop And Speeder. The album worth owning is the third and final, Mic City Sons, but you need this song too. Yeah, I guess I can post the live acoustic performance of it from the 2.01.03 show at the Henry Fonda Theater (I was there!!!11!).

Antonio Carlos Jobim (Live, 2.01.03)