Boysaretall

Like the Postal Service, but can't stand Gibbard's syrupy lyrics? Wish Dntel's production was more filled out, a la The Avalanches? You'll like Girlsareshort, a(nother) Canadian group on Upper Class Records that rocks a lot of socks.

Trax: "Florida Pines" (my personal favorite) and "Osaka," from 2003's earlynorthamerican.

Also, I think I'm due for a little Favorite Albums of All-Time re-evaluation. I've been listening to Bacharach & Costello's Painted From Memory on repeat this week, and if that's not my favorite album of all-time I don't know what to say. Um...embarrassing lists from high school, coming soon.