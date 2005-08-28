Fall Concert Schedule

(Before the main event - how fucking cool is this? This one's sold out, but there are more, here. Thanks to Largehearted Boy, which remains the most consistently worthwhile blog on the internet.)

(Also, because this is supposed to be an mp3 blog and I am useless, the new Silver Jews album comes out in October. It's great. Here is a demo of my favorite track: "Sometimes A Pony Gets Depressed." Tell your friends.)

Let's link this one for posterity and see how many of these I actually make it out to:

9/04, 9/05 - Arthurfest (tix: acquired! rides: acquired! wooooo)

09-29 New Pornographers/Destroyer - Henry Fonda Theater

10-18 Iron & Wine/Calexico - Wiltern

11-08 Broken Social Scene - Henry Fonda Theatre

11-22 Animal Collective - El Rey Theatre

12-03 The Wrens - Troubadour

12-17 Andrew Bird - Wiltern



Italicized shows are can't miss. The Wrens aren't a can't miss because I've already seen them once.

Clap Your Hands Say FUCK YEAH are playing at UCLA on 10/7: peep the Web site. It's unfortunately an outdoor afternoon show rather than a Coop evening show, though they're playing with The National at the Troubadour later that night. Yeah, that'd be another can't miss. The only real question there is if I'm going to go two nights in a row.

Anybody besides me and the Internet really like The National and want to go? We can work it out.