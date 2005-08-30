STOP THE PRESSES

Mr. Ryan Adams is leaking. It's SO COUNTRY and amazing.

My fellow Angeleno, An Aquarium Drunkard, has songs here.

In other press-stopping worthy news, Julie, this one's for you: the song that was playing in Cold(roses)stone Creamery in Westwood three months ago that I couldn't figure out is "Lunar Sea" by Camera Obscura. We were there with Noah. HA!

You'll notice that the Blogroll on the left has been updated. I suggest perusing Aquarium Drunkard's and J-Rad's blogs, but all are worth reading.