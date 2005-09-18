In which I review the Batman Forever soundtrack and Vashti Bunyan's Just Another Diamond Day. (Which conveniently I couldn't find my copy of.) But really, I just talk about this guy.

I saw Adam Sandler at my favorite Westwood pizza place today. He whistled when he carried out the pizza. It was amazing.

Plus the Charlie Kaufman play at Royce Hall last week, which was pretty unbelievable. It was like Adaptation with more inner monologues and not a whole lot of movement or actual acting. Pretty clever except when he tried to tie everything together at the end and kind of went too overboard. Yeah, I know. Kaufman? Too overboard? But he did. Um...86%. Not as good as Chad VanGaalen.