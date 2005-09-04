'nuff said.

Sunday:

Lawn Stage

1:00 doors open

1:45 THE NIGHT PORTER

2:45 RADAR BROS.

3:45 WOLFMOTHER

4:45 SUNBURNED HAND OF THE MAN

(5:30 run over to Barnsdall Gallery Theater and pray it's not full)

6:00 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

(6:45 run back to Lawn Stage, pray friends saved me some room)

7:25 SLEATER-KINNEY

- HENRY JACOBS film - Reading by poet MICHAEL BROWNSTEIN -

9:00 SONIC YOUTH

I'm missing Josephine Foster for S-K, so oh well. I guess I'll just have to check out the album.

Monday:

** LAWN STAGE MONDAY SEPT. 5 **

1:00 doors

1:40 FUTURE PIGEON

2:30 DEAD MEADOW

3:30 OLIVIA TREMOR CONTROL

4:45 COMETS ON FIRE

(run to the Pine Stage)

5:20 VETIVER

(run back and camp out for...)

7:25 SPOON

(run back to the Pine Stage)

8:15 CAT POWER

(run back to the Lawn Stage)

8:50 YOKO ONO

Should be doable. I'm glad OTC is playing nice and early.

See you next week, friends. Or, if you're going to be there, I'll be the handsome young brunette wearing the exact same shirt I'm wearing in the picture at the top of this page. Say hi!

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Image courtesy of CNN

More importantly, New Orleans was just wiped out by a hurricane and Alex Chilton of Big Star is missing. Hopefully he's fine, but if not I'm going to have to re-write my In Space review.

In all seriousness, you can donate to the Red Cross here. Please help in any way you can.