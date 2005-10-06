A Big Star Tribute

In honor of the not-very-good In Space, let's celebrate the legacy of Big Star with some covers.

Elliott Smith - Thirteen (Live, 4.17.98)

Elliott Smith - Thirteen (Demo) (link removed)

(I can't find my Elliott "Nighttime" cover or my Wilco "Thirteen" cover, but I'll post them up as soon as I do.)

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Also, my (brief) interview with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. They're playing at UCLA on Friday afternoon. I'll probably be in class.

Here's my Wolf Parade review, and CMG Clue To Kalo and surprisingly not-high 80s Ryan Adams stuff.