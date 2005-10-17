Clap Your Hands Say New Songs!

You Ain't No Picasso is hosting 4 new live trax from the 10/15 CYHSY! show.

Fennesz' Endless Summer is about as good as everyone says it is, though totally different than what I was expecting.

It's raining in Los Angeles. Smog's A River Ain't That Much To Love passes the "walking through campus in the rain" test. I just realized that my year-end top 10s are always heavy on the folk albums because as soon as it gets grey and wet, I curl up with Elliott and Nick. I'm trying for variation this year, guys, honestly.

Speaking of Elliott, those new songs are available as mp3s on the totally amazing ElliottSmithBsides.com. Get everything.