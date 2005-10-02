Extraordinary Spektor

The long-delayed Fiona Apple album finally comes out this week. Finally. If you can't wait that long, let me introduce you to Regina Spektor. She has an album out this year, Soviet Kitsch, which has garnered comparisons to Ms. Apple. In 2002, she self-released the quirky, moving Songs, which finds Spektor and her piano somehow creating music as idiosyncratic as Jon Brion's entire arrangements. Songs from Songs:

Reading Time With Pickle

Samson (link removed)

The album is available on her website.