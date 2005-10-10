Post-punk Bands with an EP, Pt. 2 of 2

Is it bad if I just sent my girlfriend an e-mail response to an argument written as a review of the fight? % score and all.

Here's a band we'll hopefully be hearing from soon. They're called I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness and Britt Daniel of Spoon produced their self-titled EP.

Here's a song: When You Go Out. My favorite tracks are the opener and closer, but you'll have to buy the album to hear them.

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Lots of big projects in the works over here. A year-end top 25, a year-end mix (maybe I'll even call it a "podcast") of 2005's best songs, and some extensive, exclusive photoblogging...what would you like to see? Comment and let me know. We don't make it until you order it.