R.I.P., Elliott

Hey guy. We miss you.

I honestly can't express the depth of emotion I have for this man and his music today, so I'm just going to share some songs with you.

One year ago, I put together a compilation of live versions of the songs of From A Basement On The Hill. I went with soundboard quality when I could find it, but I went with what I considered the better performance if I had a few versions. Some of these are drastically different - the acoustic version of "Coast To Coast" is harrowing - but these, at least, are the songs of Elliott Smith raw and unfiltered.

Download: Performances From A Basement On The Hill

(link removed)

Also, the link (link removed) to the "Basement II" compilation/sessions has been updated, in case you missed it the first time.