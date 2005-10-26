The End is Nigh

2006 is approaching and '05 records are still destroying lives. Including this one.

Daedalus (you'll remember my review of his show?) is an instrumental/electronic producer based out of Santa Monica, who goes pretty hip-hop with Exquisite Corpse. MF Doom guests on a track, and as does the French ridiculousness that calls itself TTC. A lot of the samples are from old 30s/40s records and presumably film scores, and sound really great next to the cleanliness of the beats. This is a genre-defying album. You will like it.

"Impending Doom" (featuring MF Doom): mp3 (link removed)