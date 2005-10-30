The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 10/24-10/30 *Halloween Edition!*
Hey there, Hipinion. Guys love me, apparently. The best part is where my pal Carman questions my taste.
UCLA won scored three touchdowns in 8 minutes to beat Stanford last night. It was amazing.
Yeah. Anyway. I know you, and you want mp3s. Here they are. Spooky songs:
Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - "Madeline-Mary": mp3 (link removed)
The loudest, most rocking song on the quietly haunting I See A Darkness, all of Will Oldham's songs are just fucking scary. If you don't know this guy - and this album - it's a classic.
The Velvet Underground - "The Gift": mp3 (link removed)
A spoken-word story about a guy dying hideously with VU jamming incoherently in the background? Scary enough for me.
Tom Waits - "Cemetary Polka": mp3 (link removed)
This needs no introduction. It's from Rain Dogs.
Very busy this week, but lots of good stuff coming down the pipe - some live Olivia Tremor Control coming up next.