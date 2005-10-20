Thursday Looks Good To Me

We're getting our new interns at the Bruin. Keep an eye out. Along those lines, here are my Broken Social Scene and Constantines reviews.

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This is a post about Kelly Jean Caldwell, who plays in a little band called Saturday Looks Good To Me. Apparently she also does really amazing wine-soaked alt-country solo albums. Her latest is called Ballad Of A Hundred Hearts, and I'm not really sure if it's out yet, but it's on Ypsilanti Records. Maybe you'll have more luck with Google than I did. Anyway, songs:

All My Friends Are Moving To Detroit: mp3 (link removed)

Southern Boys: mp3 (link removed)

By the way, I saw Iron & Wine with Calexico two nights ago. Mike Watt jammed with them. Pictures and review forthcoming.