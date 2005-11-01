1st Annual The Contest Refuses To Stop! / Panda Bear single

I need a new slogan. And maybe a new, uh, site design. And (seriously) a copy of the Millard Powers or Semantics albums.

Hook me up with one of the above and not only will you be name-dropped here, with your (awesome) slogan used for at least a week or so, but I'll send you some ridiculous mp3s. They will be worth your while.

Go ahead and post slogans (and Millard mp3s?) on the comments page. On Monday afternoon I'll announce the winner. Good luck!

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Mp3s because I love you:

Panda Bear - "I'm Not": mp3 (link removed)

Panda Bear - "Comfy In Nautica": mp3 (link removed)

(For the record, I'm very comfy in Nautica.)