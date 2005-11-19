This album makes me want to dance on a beach barefoot with my lady love while the tide rolls in, as the sunset gently kisses the ocean waves.

Luiz Bonfa's Solo In Rio 1959 is a record of the legendary guitarist's recording session with Emory Cook. Long out of print, it was just reissued on the fantastic Smithsonian Folkways label with a bunch of unreleased tracks (including "Samba de Orfeu") and is pretty much the most essential thing you can own. Ever. There are no overdubs, no edits, no nothing - except Bonfa and his gorgeous guitar playing.

Thanks for suffering through the comic book post yesterday. There will be more. Songs:

Luiz Bonfa - "Night and Day": mp3 (link removed)

Luiz Bonfa - "Perdido de Amor": mp3 (link removed)

For the love of God, go to your record store right now and treat yourself to this. And by right now, I mean tomorrow because it's Friday night and you're out partying while I type this in my PJs. Nice work, flu shot.

(Happy anniversary, honey!)