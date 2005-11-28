The last thing I remember is your smile

The blog roll to the left now includes brand-new CMGer Connor's Checkerboard Chimes, Sasha Frere-Jones' goofy page, The mp3-heavy Catbirdseat, and the always-impressive soul music blog Soul Sides. Don't know how I held out for so long on that one. Also, if you're not reading PostSecret every Sunday, time to get started.

I promise only essential reading for you guys. Which is why I don't link to anything Breihan writes. Oops.

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CMG just posted our Listravaganza!, and I think it's pretty impressive. I contributed to the 90s list, the covers list, and the good songs from mediocre albums list. It's all good, so check 'em out.