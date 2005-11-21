The Rob Gordon Shuffle: Special Ryan Adams Edition

This was going to be an all-Bacharach Rob Gordon, but then the final inclusion to my year-end top 10 leaked. Next week, promise.

Ryan Adams - "Starlite Diner": mp3 (link removed)

This is one of the best songs Adams has ever done. The lyrics are fantastic and it's so stark and beautiful.

Ryan Adams - "Blue": mp3 (link removed)

This is originally from the 48 Hours sessions and I believe was released as a "Nuclear" b-side. I post it because it sounds strikingly like this next song:

Ryan Adams - "The Sadness": mp3 (link removed)

One of two rockers on 29, this is a ridiculous, overdramatic electric flamenco song. Don't cry for me, Argentina. It's also awesome.

If you're looking for the full album, you should Wait until the official release date and buy it from Lost Highway! go here.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs and albums without any particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.