2005 Songs of the Year, Part 4 of 3

Consider this a Christmas present: Said The Gramophone showed me the error of my ways today. Consider this the Zeroth song of the year. If you're like me and you don't watch TV or listen to the radio and have no idea what's going on out there, you desperately need to download this.

Amerie - "1 Thing": mp3 (link removed)

Hey, so Happy Chanukah guys. I'll be posting a couple tracks from this for the next 8 crazy nights. It's great, I promise.

Hey and if you want to get me anything, y'know, I wouldn't mind.