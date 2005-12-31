A Man Needs A Maid



I see my girlfriend again in three days.



Ring in the New Year with some classic live Neil Young. New York? Not Yet? No way. Last track is Crazy Horse going nuts.

Neil Young - "Sugar Mountain" (Live, 11.15.76): mp3 (link removed)

Neil Young - "The Needle And The Damage Done" (Live, 11.15.76): mp3 (link removed)

Neil Young - "Are You Ready For The Country" (Live, 11.15.76): mp3 (link removed)

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If you're in the LA area, head over to the Museum of Contemporary Art to check out their "Masters of American Comics" exhibit. The half at the UCLA Hammer Museum is good too, but I was very impressed by the work of Chris Ware:

And of course, the magnificent Jack "King" Kirby: