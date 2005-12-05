Margot and the Nuclear Rob Gordon Shuffle

Rob is taking the week off because Margot And The Nuclear So-and-So's are good enough to devote an entire post to.

They play really smooth, indie-influenced alt-country --- what Nada Surf's Let Go would sound like if it was an alt-country album.

"Dress Me Like A Clown": mp3 (link removed)

"Jen Is Bringing The Drugs": mp3 (link removed)

"Skeleton Key": mp3 (link removed)

Buy the record for $9. Can't beat that.

I don't think I like this new Strokes record very much. But I didn't really like the last one either, so it's par for the course.

This song is pretty awesome, though.

"Razorblade": mp3 (link removed)

Congrats to Greg for sort of winning the slogan contest. Hey Greg, when are you doing a guest blog/posting ridiculous demos for us?

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs and albums without any particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.