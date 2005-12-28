"Now we'd like to play a selection from..."

For the third night of Hanukkah, we have the final song from the score to the 1950s film Black Orpheus that presented bossa nova to the world.

Two of my boys, Luiz Bonfa and Antonio Carlos Jobim, jam the shit out of this song. It's over thirteen minutes long. I love love love bossa.

Antonio Carlos Jobim and Luiz Bonfa - "Bola Sete - Medley": mp3 (link removed)

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Dad got me Marvin Gaye's What's Going On for the 1st night. So obscure Motown singles tomorrow? I think so. (This is me being diverse, guys. Dig it.)