The Rob Gordon Shuffle is late

I apologize.

Tracks from my recent downloading spree:

The Feelies - "Crazy Rhythms": mp3 (link removed)

I'd never heard of these guys, but Weezer ripped off their album cover (for Blue) and it turns out they're awesome. RIYL Devo or Talking Heads (or the '80s? Should I even pretend to know what I'm talking about anymore?)

Sufjan Stevens - "The Star-Spanged Banner (live)": mp3 (link removed)

I grabbed this from another blog and now I can't remember who, but thanks. If you've seen Sufjan live, you've probably heard this and shat yourself over it - it might be the darkest song he's ever done, the overly-pretty-for-its-content "John Wayne Gacy" aside. Heavy, powerful stuff.

Octopus Project - "The Adjustor": mp3 (link removed)

Got this from Connor, and man is it awesome. He described it as BSS-meets-BoC and that sounds about right to me.

Rent OST - "Light My Candle": mp3 (link removed)

You love it. Don't argue.

Slogan contest winner next time. So you have until whenever I post again to send me your last-minute The Rawking Refuses To Stop! slogan. Or whatever, it's mellow.

P.S. I just found out that Amoeba doesn't buy CDs after 9 p.m. WTF guys.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs and albums without any particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.