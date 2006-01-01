1st and Last Videogame Post

Resident Evil 4 is ridiculous. I'm playing through it for the second time (on hard) (and I don't play videogames so this is a big deal) and I discovered today you can catch fish, AND lure the werewolves back to the boat and kill them with harpoons. So brilliant.

I'm playing on Gamecube, but I hear the PS2 version has even more stuff.

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Count Basie - "Bun's Blues": mp3 (link removed)

I've been looking for Basie playing without his big band for quite some time and finally picked up Satch and Josh today. Great stuff.

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You'll notice that CMG has ads now. Maybe Scott'll pull some crazy P4k thing and embezzle all the money.