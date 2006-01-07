All That I'm Good For Is You

Hem, one of my favorite bands of the last few years, is releasing an album entitled No Word From Tom on February 7th. The band's website claims it'll be "covers and miscellany," but a new Hem record is a new Hem record.

The generous countrypolitaners are hosting some songs on their website, if you're into that kind of thing.

Hem "The Golden Day Is Dying": mp3 (new song!)

Hem - "Betting On Trains" (live): mp3

Hem - "Hollow" (live): mp3

Hem - "Carry Me Home" (live radio broadcast): mp3