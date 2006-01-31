"But that's just, like, your opinion, man!"

I read William Bowers' very admirable, heartfelt article on why one of his favorite bands is not hugely popular. Then I downloaded the record. The answer to poor Mr. Bowers' question, I think, is that Phosphorescent are just not very good. But you can decide for yourself.

Phosphorescent - "Joe Tex, These Taming Blues": mp3

Phophorescent - "I Am A Full Grown Man (I Will Lay In The Grass All Day)": mp3

Songs courtesy of Misra Records, which has a whole bunch of great bands including Centro-Matic and Great Lake Swimmers.