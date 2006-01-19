Casiotone For The Painfully Al Shaw



This girl is playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3? No way. Way, dude. Way.

This post is for Al Shaw, he of WHPK radio (check out his playlists for an excellent stash of indie-pop mp3 links) and the Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands logo. I hope it's not too cold in Chicago tonight.

You guys know the drill.

(Casiotone actually spent a few bucks recording this one, so if you were put off by the overbearing lo-fi aspects of the old stuff, check this out. I like it a lot more, which is to say I like it a lot.)

Casiotone For The Painfully Alone - "New Year's Kiss": mp3 (link removed)

Casiotone For The Painfully Alone - "Young Shields": mp3 (link removed)