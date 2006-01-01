Jazz for New Year's Day

It is pouring rain outside, but me and Count Basie are getting all nice and cuddly.

Count Basie & Duke Ellington - "Battle Royal": mp3 (link removed)

In which Basie says, "it's on," and Ellington responds, "Dude, it's so on." This is from the excellent First Time! The Count Meets The Duke. Dig the drum solo at the end.

Count Basie & Duke Ellington - "To You": mp3 (link removed)

Also from The Count Meets The Duke.

I like Benny Goodman and all, but these guys are just ridiculous.