Keanu: WHOA. Jeff Tweedy: GUITARZ.

So my pal Bryan has a new blog. Which is hosting the new Loose Fur. Get it while it's hot.

Loose Fur sprang as a side project from Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot sessions, when Jeff Tweedy, Glen Kotche, and producer/God among men Jim O'Rourke would give up on the YHF stuff and go jam. Here are some songs.

Loose Fur - "Hey Chicken": mp3 (link removed)

This song rocks so hard. Jim's time in Sonic Youth was well spent, and of course Tweedy knows what to do with the vox.

Loose Fur - "Answers To Your Questions": mp3 (link removed)

We were so overdue for new O'Rourke material. But not anymore.