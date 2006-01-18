Such An Easy Heart

Today is my two year anniversary with my girlfriend. Rather than getting all gushy and emo on you guys, I'm going to the let the 80s do it for me. Thanks to Ryan for inspiration, and some tracks.

Peter Gabriel - "In Your Eyes": mp3 (link removed)

ABC - "All Of My Heart": mp3 (link removed)

The Cure - "Just Like Heaven" (acoustic): mp3 (link removed)

It's times like these I wish I had more Susanna Hoffs records.

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Aside: the middle section of Whiskeytown's Pneumonia is so weird. It's pretty straightforward poppy alt.country up until "Mirror, Mirror," and then you get "Paper Moon," which sounds like something out of South Pacific or some old movie set in Morocco. And the can't-believe-it's-not-Sparklehorse "What The Devil Wanted?" That one comes out of nowhere as well. Of course, then you get "Crazy About You," which is one of the best rockers Ryan ever wrote, so there you go.

Whiskeytown - "Paper Moon": mp3 (link removed)

And a much more Whiskeytown-y track...

Whiskeytown - "Crazy About You": mp3 (link removed)

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Anyone else notice that Stylus turned into Pitchfork?