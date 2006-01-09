Two If By Land

You ever listen to something and think, "Man, this sounds like it was made specifically for me to listen to?" It's almost annoying how much Some By Sea fulfills all the Rawking cliches. Almost. (I'll give you some hints: indie folk! Extensive use of panning!)

Some By Sea - "An Introduction": mp3 (link removed)

Some By Sea - "A Night Without A Cineplex": mp3 (link removed)

The album, entitled On Fire! (Igloo), is due February 21 on SideCho Records. More info, songs, and tour dates on the band's website.