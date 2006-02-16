All Kinds of Wonderful

Yes, I'm talking about the Crystal Skulls. Think The Shins with a jazz influence, or the Sea and Cake with better songs. Either way, they're amazing and will be on tour with John Vanderslice in the near future, according to their web site.

Outgoing Behavior is the latest album (and the band's 2nd for Suicide Squeeze) added to that super-hot April 11 release date, but if you can't wait until then...

Crystal Skulls - "Outgoing Behavior": mp3 (link removed)

Crystal Skulls - "The Cosmic Door": mp3 (link removed)

"The Cosmic Door" is the first single and is presumably already for sale on Suicide Squeeze. Check it out.

And a couple tracks from last year's stellar debut from their site:

Crystal Skulls - "Airport Motels": mp3

Crystal Skulls - "No Room For Change": mp3