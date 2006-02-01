All The News That's Fit To Blog

First and foremost: Akron/Family is playing at the Cooperage at UCLA tonight. Hot shit.

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The Coachella lineup is out, but what about the Coachella lineup of bands you would actually want to see? Mine runs something like:

Day 1:

Sigur Ros

My Morning Jacket

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Cat Power

Animal Collective

Devendra Banhart*

Day 2:

Bloc Party*

Mogwai

Sleater Kinney*

Seu Jorge

Wolf Parade

Metric

Art Brut

Dungen

The Dears

The Magic Numbers

Bands with a * I've seen already. Man, that looks like the mellowest Day 1 evs. Worth the money though, with those headliners? Probably not. As of today, Goldenvoice is keeping mum about those all-important press passes.

Bonus: "Matias Yahu" is playing, says NME.

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Why is Chuck Klosterman writing about the Superbowl for ESPN? More importantly, will anyone pick up his My Morning Jacket reference?

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Rollie is back in a big way. With 100 mp3s. Get on it.

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A pretty funny article in PopMatters (yeah, I was surprised too) about which bands will takeover after the baby boomers release their stranglehold on the pop music canon. This is sort of the topic of Mark Humphrey's column this Thursday, for you Daily Bruin readers.