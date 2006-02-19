Berman & Malkmus Forever



I'm reading and thoroughly enjoying Chaim Potok's The Chosen.

This post is honor of my Jewish American Fiction class, as well as reading an article that made me want to throw up in my mouth on neo-Nazi teen popsters Prussian Blue in GQ this morning. I'm sure when Hillary Duff was 13 she wasn't into Hitler.

If your only exposure to the Silver Jews was through last year's Tanglewood Numbers, do yourself the biggest favor of all time and pick up the classic American Water. Here are some tunes:

Silver Jews - "Random Rules": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Smith & Jones Forever": mp3 (link removed)