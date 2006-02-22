Crash and burn

Here, let me save you $15.

The Fiery Furnaces - "Black-Hearted Boy": mp3 (link removed)

The Fiery Furnaces - "Waiting To Know You": mp3 (link removed)

The rest of Bitter Tea is pretty much unlistenable. But it's out in April on Fat Possum Records if you guys are into that.

At least when the Flaming Lips use crazy sound effects and studio gimmicks, it sounds awesome, y'know? There are definitely some good songs here, but they're buried under so much ridiculousness that it's not even enjoyable trying to dig down to them.

EDIT: I take it back. Tracks 10 and 12 are pretty great too. Get back to me in a couple months, guys.

EDIT, again: This album is awesome and I wholeheartedly endorse it. The second half picks up quite a bit.