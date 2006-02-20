Every Rob Gordon Shuffle Is Like Sunday



Big Moz post tomorrow.



The Avalanches - "Since I Left You": mp3 (link removed)

I waited a long time to really ingest this thing, and - OH GOD - was it worth it. If The Boy Least Likely To was really trying to soundtrack The Best Party Ever, they would've given up and thrown this on the turntable.

Badly Drawn Boy - "Something To Talk About": mp3 (link removed)

I love Badly Drawn Boy. The About A Boy soundtrack still holds up as a great sophomore effort, but if he doesn't put out a decent album soon, he'll be breaking the 3 strikes, yer out rule that Weezer and Dave Matthews Band crossed last year. So much for my high school years. The use of C/B in this song is so clutch because you think the song's in C, but no - it's in F!

Neil Young - "A Man Needs A Maid/Heart of Gold" (live, 1.12.71): mp3 (link removed)

Best segue ever. I'll post the whole show sometime, but imagine Neil playing a solo show with a guitar and piano and road-testing the songs of Harvest and After The Goldrush before a very appreciative audience. Yeah, legendary.